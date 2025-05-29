New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has sought a response from the Delhi government's irrigation and flood control department regarding the throwing of construction debris and sewage obstruction in the Ghazipur drain.

The green body was hearing a plea filed by the residents' welfare association of Savita Vihar claiming that construction debris was dumped in the drain, obstructing its flow and causing health issues to the residents. Besides, de-silting work was yet to commence in the drain, the plea said.

In an order passed on Wednesday, a bench of NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member A Senthil Vel said, "Issue notice to the respondent (I&FC department) for filing response/reply by way of affidavit before the tribunal."

The matter has been posted for further proceedings on September 9.

