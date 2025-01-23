New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has dismissed a plea for the implementation of a star rating system for all passenger vehicles, based on fuel efficiency and CO2 emission, holding it non maintainable.

On January 17, the tribunal's bench comprising judicial member Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil V examined the matter and held the Energy Conservation Act was not one of the statutes mentioned in Schedule I of NGT Act.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Find 'Clinching' Evidence in Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case, Say Key Document Proves Attacker Mohammad Shahzad a 'Bangladeshi National'.

It therefore said the Energy Conservation Act, 2001 was not within the tribunal's ambit.

The NGT was hearing a plea saying the star rating system, an effective mechanism to curb air pollution, was introduced across the developed nations.

Also Read | BPSC 70th Prelims Result 2024: Results of 70th Combined Preliminary Examination Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

Schedule I has seven laws, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Cess Act, Forest (Conservation) Act, Air (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act, Environment (Protection) Act, Public Liability Insurance Act and Biological Diversity Act.

The tribunal observed the applicant was unable to dispute the fact.

"Since it is not one of the statutes mentioned, the relief prayed for is not within the domain of the tribunal. Application is accordingly dismissed, as not maintainable," it held.

In September last year, the tribunal sought a response on the issue from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)