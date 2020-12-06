New Delhi [India], December 6 (ANI): The National Highway-NH 24 near Nizamuddin Khatta will remain closed on Sunday due to emergency repair work on Delhi Jal Board water pipeline, Delhi Police said today.

The Delhi Police said, the NH 9 (Meerut Expressway) will remain open.

Motorists coming from Pragati Maidan side are advised to take second left turn instead of first. Motorists intending to go towards Akshardham while coming from Ashram/ Barapulla side may take at grade road up to Nizamuddin khatta instead of Sarai kale Khan flyover and then turn right under the flyover.

Right turn over Nizamuddin Khatta flyover towards Akshardham will not be allowed at all, however, vehicles may take U-turn near Bhairo Road to reach towards Akshardham/Meerut Expressway. (ANI)

