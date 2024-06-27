New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) State-owned NHAI has set up a dedicated cell to review detailed project reports of national highway projects, an official statement said on Thursday.

The statement further said the cell will provide expert inputs and enable end-to-end monitoring of the DPR (detailed project report) for national highway projects.

Also Read | Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Scheme to Provide Free Treatment to All Citizens Aged Above 70 Years, Says President Droupadi Murmu.

"To ensure the highest construction standards, cost effectiveness and timely completion of National Highway projects, NHAI has set up a Detailed Project Report (DPR) cell at NHAI headquarters in New Delhi," it added.

According to the statement, the cell will help bring uniformity in review mechanism of the DPR and ensure that quality DPRs are prepared and reviewed before the implementation of the projects.

Also Read | Union Budget Will See Many 'Historic Steps' Towards Making India Third Largest Economy in World, Says President Droupadi Murmu (Watch Video).

A DPR is an essential component for successful implementation of the National Highway project and includes various surveys, investigations and designs related to the project.

The statement said the DPR cell will have a dedicated team of around 40 professionals consisting of Principal DPR experts and various domain experts for road safety, traffic, land acquisition, bridges, tunnels, geotechnical experts, senior highway experts and forest specialists.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)