New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): To provide a seamless and barrier-free tolling experience to National Highway users, the Indian Highways Management Company Limited (IHMCL), a company promoted by NHA,I has signed an agreement with ICICI Bank, to implement the country's first comprehensive Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) tolling system at Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat on NH-48. The landmark agreement was signed in the presence of NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav and senior officials from NHAI, IHMCL, and ICICI Bank at the NHAI Headquarters in New Delhi.

The signing of the contract agreement marks a major step towards barrier-free tolling, enabling seamless Electronic Toll Collection through FASTag. Choryasi Fee Plaza in Gujarat will serve as the first barrier-free toll plaza in the country. Additionally, an agreement was signed with ICICI Bank for the implementation of MLFF at Gharaunda Fee Plaza in Haryana, located on NH-44. The NHAI plans to roll out Multi-Lane Free Flow (MLFF) based tolling at approximately 25 National Highway fee plazas during the current financial year. The process of identifying such fee plazas for implementation is presently underway.

Speaking on the occasion, NHAI Chairman, Santosh Kumar Yadav, said, "This agreement to implement the Multi-Lane Free Flow tolling system marks a significant milestone in the evolution and modernisation of tolling in India. By leveraging technology, it will establish the foundation for a more efficient, transparent, and user-friendly tolling ecosystem, aligned with our vision of technology-driven transformation in National Highway operations and will pave the way for its adoption nationwide."

Multi-lane free-flow tolling is a barrier-free tolling system that enables transactions through the reading of FASTag and Vehicle Registration Number (VRN) by High-performance RFID Readers and ANPR Cameras. It enables seamless toll collection without stopping vehicles at fee plazas, reducing congestion and travel time, leading to enhanced fuel efficiency and lowering emissions. The implementation of MLFF will also contribute to improving toll revenue collection and creating a smarter, faster, and more efficient National Highway network across the country. (ANI)

