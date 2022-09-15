New Delhi, Sep 15 (PTI) NHRC chairperson justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra has been elected as a member of the Governance Committee of the Asia Pacific Forum (APF), officials said on Thursday.

He has also been elected as a member of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) Bureau at the 27th Annual General Meeting of the APF, held online, they said.

"Prior to the voting today, addressing the representatives of the NHRIs of the Asia Pacific Region, justice Mishra said he strongly believed in the joint efforts and taking along all on the board to work together globally to implement efficient strategic plans, involving constitutional, human rights and legal issues for expanding the ambit and reach of the rights in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', that is, the entire world is our family," the NHRC said in a statement.

The APF's Governance Committee is elected by APF councilors, representing 'A status' National Human Rights Institutions in the Asia Pacific region. The role of the five-member APF Governance Committee is to consider and make recommendations to the APF General Assembly on a range of issues for the promotion and protection of human rights, it said.

The GANHRI is one of the largest human rights networks worldwide.

The GANHRI Bureau is the executive committee (board of directors) comprising 16 members, four from each of the GANHRI regional networks of Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. It is responsible for GANHRI's overall functions, including the development of organisational policies and procedures implementation of programmes and activities. Importantly, the Bureau is responsible for decisions on the accreditation of members, the statement said.

