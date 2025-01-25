New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the Gurugram police commissioner and a power discom over reports that a lineman was electrocuted on the spot while working on an electricity transformer in Sikanderpur Badha area of the district in Haryana.

Reportedly, the electricity supply was resumed even as he was working, the National Humam Rights Commission said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that a lineman with the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) "died on the spot due to electrocution while working on an electricity transformer" in Sikanderpur Badha, Gurugram on January 21, it said.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious violation of the human rights of the victim.

Therefore, it has issued notices to the Chairman, Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) and the Commissioner of Police, Gurugram seeking a detailed report within two weeks, the right panel said.

It is expected to include the status of the FIR and compensation if any, granted to the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

According to the media report, carried on January 22, the family members of the deceased have reportedly alleged that the death occurred due to gross negligence by the electricity department, it said.

