Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognizance of a complaint that alleged a well-organised illegal conversion racket is operating in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, targeting Hindu children by enrolling them in unauthorized madrasas with the intent to convert them to Islam.

The NHRC wrote to the Principal Secretary of the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and sought an action taken report in this regard within 15 days.

According to a letter to the NHRC dated September 26, the complainant alleged that a well-organised illegal conversion racket is operating in various districts of Madhya Pradesh, targeting 556 Hindu children by enrolling them in 27 unauthorised madrasas with the intent to convert them to Islam.

"The complainant further alleged that these madrasas, located in Morena, Islampura, Zaura, Poursa, Ambah, Kailaras, Sambalgarh, and other areas, are teaching Hindu minors the Quran and Hadees without proper government sanction, in violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection) Act, 2015. Article 28(3) of the Constitution of India, and the Madhya Pradesh Government Order dated August 16, 2024, which bars non-Islamic children from studying in Islamic madrasas. The complainant also alleged that the racket may involve illegal foreign funding and links to anti-national elements and that despite a year having passed, no effective government action has been taken," it read.

The complainant has sought the intervention of the Commission in the matter and requested that authorities register an FIR, rescue the affected children, take strict action against the madrasa operators, and conduct a multi-agency high-level investigation to dismantle this illegal conversion network. The allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victims, the letter added.

"The Bench of the NHRC, presided by Priyank Kanoongo, has taken cognizance in the matter. The Registry is directed to issue a notice to the Principal Secretary, Department of School Education. Madhya Pradesh, with directions to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into. It is also pertinent to mention here that as per the provisions of the Article 21-A of the Constitution, the state is duty bound to enroll all the Children in Schools, however, Madasas are not under the category of school and it is also out of the preview of Right to Education Act. Hence, it is not understood how and why Hindu children are admitted there," the NHRC said in a statement.

The Commission has directed the State Education Department to conduct an inquiry into the allegations and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days. Authorities have also been asked to send a copy of the report by email to the Commission. (ANI)

