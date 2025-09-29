Is PM Narendra Modi Govt Offering INR 2,500 to Unemployed Youths Under ‘Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2025’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Claim Made in Video of YouTube Channel ‘PhleDekhoPhleSikho’

Mumbai, September 29: A video by the YouTube channel "PhleDekhoPhleSikho" falsely claims that the Central Government of India is offering INR 2,500 per month to all unemployed youth under a scheme titled "Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2025". The claim has sparked curiosity as well as confusion among social media users. However, a PIB fact check has found it to be fake.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has found it to be fake. PIB Fact Check has clarified that no such unemployment allowance scheme exists under the Central Government. The claim is completely fake and has no basis in any officially announced policy. Is PM Modi Govt Giving INR 3,500 per Month to Unemployed Youth Under ‘PM Berojgari Bhatta Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Debunks Claim Made in Video Thumbnails of YouTube Channel ‘ManojSirJobs’.

"Claim: Under the "Unemployment Allowance Scheme," unemployed youth will be given ₹2500 per month. This claim being made in the video of the #Youtube channel "PhleDekhoPhleSikho" is #fake, (sic)" PIB Fact Check said in X post.

Earlier, a WhatsApp message went viral claiming that the Government of India is giving INR 3,500 to the unemployed youth. "Have you also received a WhatsApp forward claiming to provide Rs 3500 per month under the 'Pradhan Mantri Berojgar Bhatta Yojana' by the Government of India. No such scheme is being run by the Government of India," PIB said in a post on X. Is PM Narendra Modi Offering 3 Months of Free Mobile Recharge to All Indians? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake WhatsApp Forward.

To avoid falling for such misinformation, citizens should rely on official sources like the PIB or government websites for updates. The PIB regularly issues fact-checks and clarifications to counter false claims, ensuring access to accurate information. Reputable news outlets that maintain journalistic integrity are also reliable sources.

