New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports on the death of a 22-year-old Zimbabwean student, who succumbed to injuries at AIIMS Bathinda after being allegedly assaulted by a group of men in Punjab's Bathinda district.

The victim, identified as Ziweya Leeroy, was pursuing graduation at Guru Kashi University in Talwandi Sabo town. According to reports, Leeroy was allegedly attacked on August 13, 2025, following an altercation with a security guard at the university.

Police said Leeroy was assaulted by the guard, identified as Dilpreet Singh, along with eight others. He had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS Bathinda but died on August 21, 2025. An FIR has been registered in the case.

Taking note of the incident, the NHRC observed that the reported facts, if true, raise serious concerns regarding the violation of human rights and the safety of foreign students studying in India.

The Commission has issued notices to the Director General of Police, Punjab, and the Registrar of Guru Kashi University, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.

The NHRC has asked the authorities to provide information on the circumstances leading to the assault, the action taken against the accused, and the measures being implemented to ensure the safety of international students on campus.

According to the media report dated August 21, Leeroy had an altercation with one of the university's security guards a day before the alleged attack. The following day, he was allegedly assaulted by the guard and his accomplices. The attack left him critically injured, ultimately leading to his death after several days of treatment. (ANI)

