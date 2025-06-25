New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding a 17-year-old boy allegedly beaten to death at a government-run juvenile home in Majnu Ka Tila area here and directed Delhi Chief Secretary and the Commissioner of Police to submit comprehensive reports within three weeks.

The incident reportedly occurred on June 17, when the teenager sustained critical injuries after an alleged assault by two other inmates during a scuffle over using the bathroom.

According to police, the altercation broke out over access to the washroom. The victim had gone to bathe when a dispute ensued with another juvenile, leading to a violent clash in which a second inmate also became involved.

The injured boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead upon arrival.

In response to the alleged custodial violence, the NHRC has issued notices to the Chief Secretary of Delhi and the Commissioner of Police, directing comprehensive reports within three weeks.

The Commission has underscored that the incident may amount to a serious violation of human rights.

The NHRC has further instructed that the submitted reports must include the inquest report, post-mortem examination findings, the certified medical cause of death, and the magisterial enquiry report to determine accountability and ensure transparency.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). One of the accused juveniles has been booked for murder, while the deceased boy had reportedly been charged earlier with attempted murder. (ANI)

