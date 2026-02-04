New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) hosted the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, V. Anantha Nageswaran, for a post-budget interaction in New Delhi to discuss the strategic roadmap for India's growth.

"USISPF hosted the Chief Economic Advisor to the Government of India, Dr. V. Anantha Nageswaran, for a post-budget interaction in New Delhi. The discussion highlighted the strategic resilience measures announced in the #UnionBudget2026, forward looking fiscal framework and proposals to prioritise tax certainty and easing of compliances; signaling stability to taxpayers and investors alike. Industry representatives explored how these policy signals translate into real-world investment and innovation," USISPF said on X.

The interaction included industry representatives, including "senior U.S. Embassy leaders Amy Schedlbauer and Jonathan Heimer, as well as members of our India Board, including Harish Krishnan, Managing Director - Public Policy, @Cisco South and Southeast Asia....Naveen Aggarwal, Office Managing Partner, Delhi NCR; and India Global - U.S. Corridor Leader for KPMG in India."

Earlier, the USISPF on Sunday (local time) welcomed the Union Budget 2026-27, describing it as a progressive and comprehensive roadmap that strengthens India's competitiveness, boosts investment, and enhances ease of doing business.

In a statement, USISPF said the Budget's strong focus on trade facilitation, customs modernisation, tariff rationalisation, banking sector reforms, and strategic sectoral support aligns closely with industry priorities and reinforces India's position as an attractive global investment destination.

USISPF particularly welcomed the comprehensive customs reforms aimed at modernising trade processes and improving logistics efficiency. Measures such as end-to-end digitalisation, AI-powered non-intrusive inspection, phased scanning of containers at major ports, and extension of the Single Window system to express cargo are expected to enhance transparency, reduce dwell times, and streamline cargo movement.

Commenting on the Budget, USISPF President and CEO Mukesh Aghi said the reforms across customs, taxation, and strategic sectors would modernise India's economic architecture and fuel next-generation growth and also welcomed the long-term tax holiday for cloud services provided through local data centres, calling it a landmark policy with the potential to catalyse large-scale global investment and job creation.

"We particularly welcome the Finance Minister's announcement introducing a long-term tax holiday for cloud services provided through local data centres. This landmark policy has the potential to do for India's cloud and data centre ecosystem what the IT services incentives did in the early 2000s: catalyse large-scale global investment, expand export revenues, and drive long-term job creation and capability development," Aghi said, as noted in the statement.

"Industry also welcomes the measures announced to nurture the local AI, IT, and data centre ecosystem. By incentivising investment, supporting infrastructure, and promoting innovation, these initiatives will strengthen India's technology ecosystem, enhance competitiveness, and position the country as a global hub for advanced digital services," he added.

Aghi further added that the forum is looking forward to continued collaboration with the Indian Government to strengthen the country's investment climate and deepen US-India economic and commercial ties.

Earlier on Sunday, February 1, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026-27 in Lok Sabha, her ninth consecutive Union Budget, asserting that it is driven by "Yuvashakti" and based on "three kartavyas". (ANI)

