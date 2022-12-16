New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission took a suo motu cognizance of the acid incident in Delhi and sought detailed reports within four weeks from the Police Commissioner, Chief Secretary of the government.

"NHRC has taken suo motu cognizance of the media reports that two masked men threw acid on a 17-year-old girl on her way to school in West Delhi on December 14, 2022. Reportedly, the victim was admitted to the Safdarjung Hospital ICU," an official statement said.

The statement said that prima facie, it appears that there is "culpable negligence" on the part of the public servant for failing to regulate the sale of acid(s) within whose territorial jurisdiction the incident took place.

"Accordingly, it has issued notices to the Chief Secretary, Govt. of NCT of Delhi, Commissioner of Police, and the Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authorities calling for detailed specific reports within four weeks," it said.

"The Chief Secretary is expected to inform regarding the rehabilitation, counseling, compensation, free-of-cost treatment, including plastic surgery of the victim if any, and the other measures, which are necessary to be taken," it added.

The statement said that the report must also contain the details of the sale of acid, in the instant case, through e-wallet, and the persons responsible for the sale of such banned substance in contravention of the law of the land.

"The report should also specifically mention the compensation amount paid or to be paid as per the guidelines of the Victim Compensation Scheme," it said.

According to the statement, the Commissioner of Police has been asked to submit the details of the FIR in the matter which should mention the penal offenses invoked, the progress of the investigation, the larger conspiracy in the instant case, and the details of the accused persons arrested.

"The report must also mention the preventive actions, initiated by Delhi Police, to inhibit such reoccurrence of acid attacks in Delhi," it said.

"The Member Secretary, State Legal Services Authority, Delhi, should mention the steps taken regarding the Victim Compensation Scheme and its publicity so that acid attack victim(s) in the National Capital may seek benefits under it. The report must also contain the actual compensation paid in the instant case under the scheme of SLSA, Delhi in the case of an acid attack," the statement added. (ANI)

