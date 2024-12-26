New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday took suo motu cognizance of a media report stating that there has been an alarming increase in suicides among tribal people settled on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala, with about 23 deaths reported in 2024 alone, according to an official release.

Estimates from the media report suggest that around 138 suicides occurred mostly in Peringammala Panchayat in the district between 2011 and 2022. After two years of relative calm, a string of suicides has returned to haunt the tribal settlements in the district.

The Commission observed that the contents of the media report, if true, indicate a serious issue relating to the right to life, as well as the social, economic, and cultural rights of persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes residing in the region, the press release stated.

The Commission has issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, Kerala, calling for a detailed report on the matter. The comprehensive report is expected to include the status of the FIRs registered in connection with the incidents, as well as the arrest of the perpetrators. The Commission also seeks information on the status of any compensation provided to the next of kin of the deceased. The state government is also expected to inform the Commission about the steps taken or proposed to ensure that such incidents do not recur. The authorities are expected to respond within two weeks.

According to the media report carried on December 25, 2024, a majority of those who ended their lives belonged to the 20-30 age group. The media report cited several instances of such suicides. According to the families of the deceased and tribal activists, the suicides are attributed to tremendous stress caused by extreme social conditions, coupled with pressure and harassment due to marriages and relationships outside the community, along with the rise of liquor and sex rackets, the press release added. (ANI)

