New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) apprehended an absconding accused in the 2024 motorbike explosion case involving the illegal transportation of explosives.

According to an official release, Amarjeet Verma, a resident of Dhanbad district, Jharkhand, was arrested on Sunday afternoon near the Kolkata Airport after a credible tip-off about his whereabouts.

Verma, who had been evading arrest since the incident, was detained in the Dumdum area of Kolkata and later placed under formal arrest by the NIA's branch office.

The NIA had previously carried out extensive searches on 9th April at nine locations in connection with the case RC 16/24/NIA/DLI.

During these searches, a large quantity of explosives was seized from Verma's residence in Chirkunda, Jharkhand. Despite this evidence, Verma had managed to flee and had been on the run until his capture today.

The breakthrough came after a combination of technical surveillance and human intelligence helped pinpoint his location, leading to his arrest.

The investigations, which began after the motorbike explosion in August 2024, revealed Verma's involvement in the illegal explosives trade.

The explosion occurred when his accomplice, Joydeb Mandal (alias Bablu Mondal), was transporting the explosives illegally.

The investigation into the case is ongoing as the NIA continues to probe the illegal explosives network. (ANI)

