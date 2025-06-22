India News | NIA Arrests Man for Supplying Drone to CPI to Further Violent Anti-national Activities

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an accused for supplying a drone to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to further its violent anti-national activities, officials said.

The probe agency has also seized digital devices, including hard drives, pen drives and mobile phones, as well as other incriminating material during a search in the west Delhi house of the accused, identified as Vishal Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, they said.

The investigations have revealed that the accused, a member of the CPI (Maoist), had delivered a drone to leaders of the banned terror outfit in Chhakarbanda/ Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar to further its violent anti-national activities, said a statement issued by the NIA.

He had imparted technical training to other cadres of the CPI (Maoist) and had also attended meetings with its central committee members in deep forest areas of Bihar in 2019, it said.

The NIA had earlier in August 2024 arrested another accused, Ajay Singhal alias Aman, the in-charge of the State Organising Committee (SOC) Haryana and Punjab of the CPI (Maoist), in the case, the statement said.

The case relates to the terror organisation's conspiracy to re-energise its decrepit influence in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) area, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the NIA said.

