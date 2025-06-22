India News | NIA Arrests Man for Supplying Drone to CPI to Further Violent Anti-national Activities

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an accused for supplying a drone to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to further its violent anti-national activities, officials said.

Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 05:14 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | NIA Arrests Man for Supplying Drone to CPI to Further Violent Anti-national Activities

New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an accused for supplying a drone to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to further its violent anti-national activities, officials said.

The probe agency has also seized digital devices, including hard drives, pen drives and mobile phones, as well as other incriminating material during a search in the west Delhi house of the accused, identified as Vishal Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, they said.

Also Read | Marathi Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar Found Dead at Flat in Mumbai's Goregaon West.

The investigations have revealed that the accused, a member of the CPI (Maoist), had delivered a drone to leaders of the banned terror outfit in Chhakarbanda/ Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar to further its violent anti-national activities, said a statement issued by the NIA.

He had imparted technical training to other cadres of the CPI (Maoist) and had also attended meetings with its central committee members in deep forest areas of Bihar in 2019, it said.

Also Read | US Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites Violation of International Laws: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

The NIA had earlier in August 2024 arrested another accused, Ajay Singhal alias Aman, the in-charge of the State Organising Committee (SOC) Haryana and Punjab of the CPI (Maoist), in the case, the statement said.

The case relates to the terror organisation's conspiracy to re-energise its decrepit influence in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) area, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the NIA said.

The conspiracy involves recruitment of cadres and strengthening of the organisation in the region through undergroundiral Video">'Satish Sanpal Just Won Father's Day': Indian Businessman Gifts Custom Pink Rolls-Royce to One-Year-Old Daughter in Dubai, Netizens React to Viral Video

  • Festivals
    World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth World Rainforest Day 2025 Wishes: Share WhatsApp Messages, Powerful Quotes, Greetings, Slogans, HD Images and Wallpapers To Celebrate the Green Lungs of the Earth
  • Videos
    IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025 Day 2 Stat Highlights: England Fightback in Equally-Matched Encounter
    • Close
    Search

    India News | NIA Arrests Man for Supplying Drone to CPI to Further Violent Anti-national Activities

    Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an accused for supplying a drone to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to further its violent anti-national activities, officials said.

    Agency News PTI| Jun 22, 2025 05:14 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    India News | NIA Arrests Man for Supplying Drone to CPI to Further Violent Anti-national Activities

    New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an accused for supplying a drone to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to further its violent anti-national activities, officials said.

    The probe agency has also seized digital devices, including hard drives, pen drives and mobile phones, as well as other incriminating material during a search in the west Delhi house of the accused, identified as Vishal Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, they said.

    Also Read | Marathi Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar Found Dead at Flat in Mumbai's Goregaon West.

    The investigations have revealed that the accused, a member of the CPI (Maoist), had delivered a drone to leaders of the banned terror outfit in Chhakarbanda/ Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar to further its violent anti-national activities, said a statement issued by the NIA.

    He had imparted technical training to other cadres of the CPI (Maoist) and had also attended meetings with its central committee members in deep forest areas of Bihar in 2019, it said.

    Also Read | US Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites Violation of International Laws: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

    The NIA had earlier in August 2024 arrested another accused, Ajay Singhal alias Aman, the in-charge of the State Organising Committee (SOC) Haryana and Punjab of the CPI (Maoist), in the case, the statement said.

    The case relates to the terror organisation's conspiracy to re-energise its decrepit influence in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) area, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the NIA said.

    The conspiracy involves recruitment of cadres and strengthening of the organisation in the region through underground cadres working in urban areas along with some over ground workers (OGWs) operating in the guise of activists, it said.

    "Several front organisations and student wings have been used to prepare the ground for promoting the conspiracy, aimed at waging war against the government of India. They were receiving funds from the outfit's Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB), particularly from Jharkhand," the probe agency said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    India News | NIA Arrests Man for Supplying Drone to CPI to Further Violent Anti-national Activities

    New Delhi, Jun 22 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday arrested an accused for supplying a drone to the banned CPI (Maoist) outfit to further its violent anti-national activities, officials said.

    The probe agency has also seized digital devices, including hard drives, pen drives and mobile phones, as well as other incriminating material during a search in the west Delhi house of the accused, identified as Vishal Singh, originally from Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, they said.

    Also Read | Marathi Actor Tushar Ghadigaonkar Found Dead at Flat in Mumbai's Goregaon West.

    The investigations have revealed that the accused, a member of the CPI (Maoist), had delivered a drone to leaders of the banned terror outfit in Chhakarbanda/ Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar to further its violent anti-national activities, said a statement issued by the NIA.

    He had imparted technical training to other cadres of the CPI (Maoist) and had also attended meetings with its central committee members in deep forest areas of Bihar in 2019, it said.

    Also Read | US Attack on Iranian Nuclear Sites Violation of International Laws: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi.

    The NIA had earlier in August 2024 arrested another accused, Ajay Singhal alias Aman, the in-charge of the State Organising Committee (SOC) Haryana and Punjab of the CPI (Maoist), in the case, the statement said.

    The case relates to the terror organisation's conspiracy to re-energise its decrepit influence in the Northern Regional Bureau (NRB) area, comprising Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, the NIA said.

    The conspiracy involves recruitment of cadres and strengthening of the organisation in the region through underground cadres working in urban areas along with some over ground workers (OGWs) operating in the guise of activists, it said.

    "Several front organisations and student wings have been used to prepare the ground for promoting the conspiracy, aimed at waging war against the government of India. They were receiving funds from the outfit's Eastern Regional Bureau (ERB), particularly from Jharkhand," the probe agency said.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    county championship
    500+K+ searches
    geoffrey boycott
    500+K+ searches
    google password manager
    500+K+ searches
    jagan reddy
    500+K+ searches
    ranchi weather
    500+K+ searches
    Today's Trends

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    WTC FINAL 2025Indore Couple Missing CaseFather's Day 2025ENG VS IND 2025Cristiano RonaldoFamous BirthdaysRoyal Challengers BengaluruHousefull 5Vijay MallyaWeather Forecast TodayCristiano RonaldoSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results