New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) In a significant move to curtail the anti-India activities of the banned Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT) terror outfit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached a property of an accused arrested in connection with its probe in a criminal conspiracy in Tamil Nadu aimed at establishing the Islamic Caliphate in India, an official statement said.

The property of Bava Bahrudeen alias Mannai Bava, located at no 58H Ashrath Awliya, Manshoor Thaikkal, Gandhiji Road, Thanjavur in Survey no 2983 of ward 6 of Thanjavur Joint I Sub Registrar Office (SRO), has been attached under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, it said.

The property's land, owned by Hazarat Sams Manssor Peer Avuliya Dargah Trust Board, was ‘sold' without formal registration to accused Bava Bahrudeen, said the statement issued by the NIA.

Bava Bahrudeen, along with co-accused, was using the property for HuT's activities since 2015.

"They were conducting clandestine indoctrination and recruitment activities through secret classes and radicalisation sessions. They had also organised Khilafah exhibitions showcasing the military strength of Islamic nations — namely Egypt, Iran, Turkey, and Pakistan at the said property," the probe agency said.

The attachment came in a case related to the conspiracy of self-styled office bearers of HuT to promote the outfit's ideology and enforce the constitution written by HuT's founder Taqi al-Din al-Nabhani.

"The accused persons conducted secret Bayaans to radicalise youth to follow the ideologies of HuT, which seeks military assistance (Nusra) from forces inimical to India and is working towards overthrowing the country's democratically elected government," the NIA said.

