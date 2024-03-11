New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday chargesheeted a top leader of the banned Naxal terror outfit in a Telangana case relating to a conspiracy to promote left wing extremism (LWE) in the country. Sanjoy Deepak Rao alias Sanjay Deepak Rao alias Vikas alias Anand alias Aravind, a Central Committee (CC) member of the Naxal outfit, has been chargesheeted in the NIA Special Court, Hyderabad, Telangana, said the agency.

As per the NIA, the accused had actively recruited and radicalised other individuals to join Naxalism in a systematic process and manner to carry out acts related to terror and violence, in conspiracy with other Maoist cadres, as per NIA investigations. "He had also raised funds for furthering the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation, including procurement of arms and ammunition."

The NIA said it had found that Sanjoy had been involved in organising terror camps in the Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of Naxal outfit as part of the conspiracy.The case was initially registered by Telangana Police following Sanjoy's arrest on September 15 last year from the Malaysian Township Area, Hyderabad. A revolver with ammunition, multiple fabricated Aadhaar cards, a laptop and cash, were seized from his possession at the time of his arrest.

The NIA took over the investigations and re-registered the case on January 3 this year. A resident of the Thane district of Maharashtra, the accused has been chargesheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 17,18, 18-B, 20, 38, 39, 40 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 and Section 25 (1-A) of Arms Act, 1959.(ANI)

