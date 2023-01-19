New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed chargesheet against two men having affiliations with Al-Qaeda in connection with conspiracy hatched to send youths to Kashmir and Afghanistan to undergo terrorist training, officials said.

The accused have been charged with provoking youths to instigate communal violence in India.

The case was initially registered at Thilaknagar Police Station in Bengaluru and re-registered by the NIA in August last year. The chargesheet has been filed in NIA special court in Bengaluru.

"Investigations revealed that the accused were affiliated with Al-Qaeda, a proscribed terrorist organisation. They were also in contact with online handlers based abroad through end-to-end encrypted communication platforms," the investigating agency spokesperson said in a statement.

"Based on the directions of online handlers, the accused tried to recruit youths to wage war against India and further they were planning to leave for Khorasan province of Afghanistan for terrorist training," it added.

During investigations, the NIA recovered a lot of "incriminating Jihadi materials" at the instance of the accused.

The accused have been identified as Akhtar Hussain Laskar from Assam and Abdul Aleem Mondal from West Bengal.

"They have been charge sheeted under sections 120B, 121A, 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code and sections 13, 18, 38 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. Further investigations in the case are in progress" the NIA spokesperson said.

