New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday carried out searches at two locations in Mizoram in an ongoing case related to the pilferage of explosives from India to Myanmar.

The counter-terror agency conducted searches at two locations in the Aizawl district of Mizoram pertaining to the recovery of 2,400 kg of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse wire, cash Rs 73,500 and 9,35,500 Kyat (Myanmar Currency).

The NIA claimed to have seized incriminating material, including mobile phones and bank documents from the premises of suspects during these searches.

The case was initially registered at Tipa Police Station in Mizoram's Saiha district on January 21 and later re-registered by the NIA on March 21.

"Investigations have revealed that the consignment of explosives was meant for the Myanmar-based outfit, Chin National Front (CNF) which has been accumulating arms, ammunition and explosives for armed struggle against the Government of Myanmar," said the NIA.

Three accused, including one Myanmar national, were arrested in this case and charge-sheeted by the NIA on April 19. (ANI)

