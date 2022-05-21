Guwahati, May 21 (PTI) The NIA on Saturday conducted searches at two locations in Barpeta district of Assam in connection with a case of recruiting impressionable youngsters to join jihadi outfits and work in sleeper cells for creating a base for the al-Qaeda in India.

The case pertains to the disruption of an active module of the Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) having affiliation to proscribed terrorist organisation al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS), operating in Barpeta district of Assam led by a Bangladeshi, an spokesperson said.

The Bangladeshi national had entered India illegally and was active in recruiting, training and motivating impressionable youngsters to join jihadi outfits and work in "Ansars" (sleeper cells module) for creating a base for the al-Qaeda in India, the NIA spokesperson said.

The case was initially registered on March 4 in Barpeta district and was re-registered by the NIA on March 22.

During the searches conducted at the premises of the accused in Barpeta, jihadi literature used for imparting training and other incriminating documents have been seized, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

