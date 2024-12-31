New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at three locations in the Chatra district of Jharkhand in connection with a CPI (Maoist) splinter group conspiracy case.

During the searches, several mobile phones, SIM cards etc. were seized.

The searches conducted today were part of NIA's investigation in a case of extortion, levy collection and money laundering by members of TSPC, a splinter group of the proscribed CPI (Maoist) terror organisation.

The searches were conducted at the premises of suspects and overground workers (OGWs) associated with top cadres of TSPC.

The case was originally registered by the Tandwa police in January 2016 and the investigation was taken over by NIA in February 2018.

NIA has so far charge sheeted 21 accused persons in the case, in which investigations are continuing.

Earlier on Friday, NIA searched multiple locations in Jharkhand's Giridih in a CPI (Maoist) related case, the agency said in a statement. (ANI)

