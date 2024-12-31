Mumbai, December 31: Stock markets have seen a downward trend in the latter part of December 2024. As we get to the last day of the year, Tuesday, December 31, is under close watch as a series of major global and domestic events are expected to influence investor sentiment. As per the CNBCTV18 report, traders and investors should keep an eye on several key stocks to buy and sell, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK), ITC (NSE: ITC), EaseMyTrip (NSE: EASEMYTRIP), Hindalco Industries (NSE: HINDALCO), Shriram Properties (NSE: SHRIRAMPPS) and RVNL (NSE: RVNL) on December 31.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders (NSE: MAZDOCK)

On the stock-specific front, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders settled 1.84% lower at INR 2,266.25 on December 30. Mazagon Dock on Monday bagged an order worth INR 1,990 crore from the government to construct an air-independent propulsion (AIP) plug for submarines.

ITC (NSE: ITC)

ITC closed at INR 476.8 on Monday, showing a decrease of 0.38% in its market performance. ITC Ltd will transfer INR 1500 crore cash to its demerged hotel business, ITC Hotels, for growth and contingencies. Stock Market Today: Share Market Opens Lower Amid Unabated Foreign Fund Outflows and Weak Global Trends; Nifty Below 23,800, Sensex at 78,523.

EaseMyTrip (NSE: EASEMYTRIP)

The shares of the company that operates the EaseMyTrip platform ended at INR 16.98 on the NSE Monday, up by INR 0.45 or 2.72%. As per the media outlet, co-founder Nishant Pitti is set to sell his remaining 14.21% stake in the company for INR 780 crore via a block deal today, December 31.

Hindalco Industries (NSE: HINDALCO)

The shares of Hindalco Industries Ltd ended at INR 604.95, down by INR 12.15, or 1.97%, on December 30. On Monday, Aditya Birla Group's metal flagship said it had been allocated the Meenakshi coal mine in Odisha.

Shriram Properties (NSE: SHRIRAMPPS)

On the BSE on the previous trading day, the shares of Shriram Properties ended at INR 103.40, down by INR 0.050. The real estate firm announced on Monday that it has sold a 3.9-acre plot of land in Chennai as part of its strategy to monetise non-core assets.

RVNL (NSE: RVNL)

Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the lowest bidder for an INR 137.16 crore project awarded by Central Railway. The project involves the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning of traction substations, sectioning posts, and sub-sectioning posts between the Bhusaval and Khandwa sections of the Central Railway. The development was disclosed in an exchange filing on Monday.

On December 30, the benchmark Sensex declined by 450.94 points, or 0.57%, to settle at 78,248.13, while the Nifty plunged 168.50 points, or 0.71%, to close at 23,644.90. Among Nifty companies, only 11 stocks advanced, while 38 ended in the red.

