Mumbai, Mar 19 (PTI) A special NIA court in Mumbai on Friday rejected the pleaof police officer Sachin Waze's lawyers to meet him privately while he is in the probe agency's custody.

Waze, arrested in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden car near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's home, is currently in the National Investigation Agency custody till March 25.

His lawyers submitted before the court that they be allowed to meet him in private so that they can get specific instructions from the client.

Their application was rejected by special judge PR Sitre.

Meanwhile, the NIA told court Waze was not cooperating with the probe as his lawyer, who has been allowed to be present at visible distance, was absent during interrogation.

The judge had, in an earlier order, allowed Waze's advocate to watch the proceeding from a distance or from beyond the glass partition, but not within hearing distance.

Waze'slegal team denied the NIA's claim, sayingone of their lawyers was present and even stayed overnight at a hotel near the NIA office so that he could be present as and when he was being interrogated.

The Antila bomb scare probe washanded over to the NIA after the mysterious death of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who claimed the recovered vehicle had been stolen a week earlier. His body was found in a creek at Thane on March 5.

