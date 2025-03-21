New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) An NIA court in Vishakhapatnam sentenced three men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment on Friday for being part of a huge racket involved in the smuggling of fake Indian currency notes.

Firoj Saikh, Tajamul Saikh and Enamul Haque were sentenced in the 2018 case relating to the seizure of fake currency notes with a total face value of Rs 10.2 lakh, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said in a statement.

It said the seizure was made from Md Mahaboob Baig and Syed Imran who were travelling on the Howrah-Hyderabad East Coast Express. Their interrogation revealed the involvement of Firoj Saikh, Tajamul Saikh, and Enamul Haque in the smuggling of fake notes.

NIA investigations revealed that all the five accused were involved in a huge racket smuggling counterfeit currency, the statement said.

Baig and Imran were convicted on June 26, 2019, and sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for their role in the conspiracy.

On Friday, the NIA court sentenced Firoz and Enamul to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on each of them.

Defaulting to pay the fine would lead to the two convicts serving an additional two-and-half years of jail term, the court said.

Tajamul Saikh has also been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment. He has been fined Rs 5,000 with an additional jail term of two years in case of default in his payment, the NIA said.

The probe agency also said its probe to dismantle fake currency rackets in the country is underway.

