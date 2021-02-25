Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) The NIA on Thursday filed the second supplementary charge-sheet against a zonal commander of Jharkhand-based terrorist group TPC before a special court here in connection with a case of extortion and levy collection for strengthening the outlawed organisation and to carry out various terrorist activities, an official said.

Vikas Ganjhu is the Zonal Commander of the Tritiya Prastuti Committee (TPC), a break-away terrorist group of the CPI (Maoist), which is also an unlawful organisation proscribed by Jharkhand, a spokesperson of the premier investigation agency said.

The TPC is involved in extortion and levy collection from businessmen, industrialists, contractors involved in government developmental projects in several districts of Jharkhand and Bihar.

The second supplementary charge-sheet was filed before the special NIA court, Ranchi against Ganjhu under sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Criminal Law Amendment Act.

The case was registered in Jharkhand's Palamu district in November 2017 after the recovery of Rs 5 lakh cash along with arms and ammunition from Shyam Bhokta, a TPC operative.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took over the investigation in July 2018.

The NIA had filed the first supplementary charge-sheet in July 2017 against eight accused -- Bhokta, Uchit Mahto, Premsagar Mahto, Amit Singh, Akraman Ji, Laxman Ganju, Mukesh Ganjhu and Nageswar Ganju.

Vikas Ganjhu of Jharkhand's Chatra district, who was remanded in the case in September last year, colluded with the top leadership of TPC and was actively involved in extortion and levy collection for further strengthening the outlawed organisation and to carry out various terrorist activities, the NIA official said.

Further investigation in the case is under way, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)