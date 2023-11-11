New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet against four accused in the Khalistan Tiger Force recruitment and arms smuggling case, according to the agency.

The charge sheet was filed in a special NIA court here against Amritpal Singh alias Ammy, Amrik Singh (both deported from the Philippines), Jassa Singh, and Gagandeep Singh alias Mithi. the federal agency said in a statement on Friday.

According to the probe agency, Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala in association with accused Manpreet Singh alias Peeta had indoctrinated and recruited Amritpal Singh, Jassa Singh and Gagandeep Singh.

"Operating from the Philippines, Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh were actively engaged in inducting youth into the terrorist gang led by Arsh Dala. Their activities extended to the smuggling of arms and explosives from Pakistan, as well as carrying out extortion and the subsequent channelization of extortion proceeds for terrorist activities," the official statement said.

"During the course of the investigations, the NIA successfully deported Amritpal Singh and Amrik Singh from the Philippines," it added.

NIA further stated that the charge-sheeted accused persons played a pivotal role, at the behest of Arsh Dala, in a larger conspiracy, primarily focused on raising funds for the Khalistan Tiger Force, an organisation proscribed by the Government of India.

"During the investigations accused also revealed that extortion funds were being systematically channelled to various foreign countries through both banking and non-banking channels. These illicit financial transactions were aimed at fueling terrorist activities in India," the NIA statement said.

"They are also involved in the smuggling of arms, ammunition, and explosives from across the border through drones etc. These terror hardware supplies are then used for carrying out terrorist activities on Indian soil," the probe agency added.

Earlier, the NIA had filed charge sheet against nine accused persons in the instant case on July 22 this year.

"12 other members of the KTF terrorist outfit and their associates, linked with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and KTF remain under investigation for their role and involvement in this terror conspiracy," the NIA said. (ANI)

