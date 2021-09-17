New Delhi, September 17 (ANI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary charge-sheet against two gold smugglers in the New Delhi railway station gold smuggling case.

Those named in the charge-sheet are identified as Vaibhav Sampat More and Ravindra Vishnu Jadhav.

Both the accused have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 16, 18, 20, of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The agency filed the charge sheet before a special NIA court here in the national capital.

The NIA had registered the case relating to the seizure of 83.621 kg smuggled gold at New Delhi railway station on September 16 last year under section 16 of UA(P) Act.

Earlier, the NIA had filed charge-sheet against 11 accused persons on March 18 this year. It has found that the accused had conspired and were part of a gang having international linkages for smuggling gold into India.

"The gold was initially smuggled into Guwahati for further delivery to gold dealers in New Delhi," said the NIA. (ANI)

