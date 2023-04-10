New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has conducted searches at 14 locations in Lohardaga and Latehar districts in Jharkhand and arrested one suspect namely Sajan Kumar in its ongoing probe in the case of a conspiracy by active cadres of CPI (Maoist) to attack security forces in June 2022, the agency said on Monday.

The anti-terror agency conducted these searches on Sunday at the premises of accused and suspected persons at nine locations in Lohardaga and five locations in Latehar.

During the searches, the agency said, "One country-made pistol along with six live rounds, one magazine, electronic gadgets and incriminating documents pertaining to financial transactions and property were seized."

One suspect namely Sajan Kumar, a resident of Chakla in Jharkhand, was arrested from one of the search locations at Lohardaga.

Sajan used to work as Munshi at a brick kiln namely Raju Bricks owned by suspect Raju Kumar alias Raju Sao.

Raju is allegedly involved in the collection and investment of levy money on behalf of Maoist Ravindra Ganjhu, who is still evading arrest and Sajan was fully aware of the transactions.

The NIA had taken up the case of a conspiracy by active cadres of CPI (Maoist) to attack security forces in June 2022.

A joint operation was launched in February last year by local Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) when cadres of CPI (Maoist) fired indiscriminately upon them at Harkatta Toli and Banglapat enroute Bahabar jungle.

When security forces combed the surrounding area, a large quantity of arms, ammunition, explosives and other items were recovered leading to the registration of this case at Peshrar Police Station in Jharkhand.

Before the NIA had taken up the case a charge sheet was filed against nine accused persons by Jharkhand Police on June 18 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, Explosive Substances Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Following the investigation leads the Agency found that the Regional Committee Member Ravindra Ganjhu along with active cadres of CPI(Maoist) had hatched a criminal conspiracy and assembled in the forest of Bulbul to attack the security forces.

In pursuit of the supporters who provide shelter and act as couriers for funds and weapons, the NIA conducted on Sunday conducted searches at the premises of accused and suspected persons in the Lohardaga and Latehar districts. (ANI)

