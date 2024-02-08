By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday cracked down at six locations across Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala in a case involving a top naxal leader. The NIA teams raided the premises of the accused and suspects at the six locations--two in Hyderabad and one each in Thane, Chennai, Mallapuram and Pallakad--in the four states.

In the search operation, the anti-terror agency said, "It seized incriminating documents and books related to the proscribed CPI (Maoist) or naxal outfit. Six mobiles with SIM cards and Rs. 1,37,210 cash were also seized." The case was originally registered by Cyberabad (Telangana) Police following the arrest of Sanjay Deepak Rao, a Central Committee Member of the CPI (Maoist). The police had also seized a revolver with live rounds, forged Aadhar cards, Rs. 47,280 cash and other materials from his possession. NIA, which took over the case (RC-01/2024/NIA/HYD) in January 2024, found during investigations that Sanjay Deepak Rao was actively working for the banned Naxal organisation in the tri-junction area of Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

"Under Sanjay's directions, other frontline members of the CPI (Maoist) were operating in the urban areas of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala to promote the activities of the outfit," said the NIA. (ANI)

