Uttarakhand: 60 Injured, Curfew Imposed in Haldwani After Violence Over Demolition of ‘Illegally Built’ Madrasa (Watch Video)

Haldwani, February 8: Curfew was imposed here Thursday after local residents set vehicles on fire and hurled stones, injuring at least 60 people, over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa. Police said most of the around 60 people hospitalised after the violence in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Mena said a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land. A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen.

VIDEO | The authorities in Uttarakhand's Haldwani demolished a madrasa believed to have been illegally constructed near the Banbhulpura police station today.

As a bulldozer razed the madrasa, mobs pelted stones at policemen and set fire to vehicles. Additional force was summoned to the area, police said. In state capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushcart Singh Dhabi summoned a meeting of senior officials. A curfew was announced in the entire Halwani city.

SSP Mena said the demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Panda Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma.