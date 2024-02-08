Uttarakhand: 60 Injured, Curfew Imposed in Haldwani After Violence Over Demolition of ‘Illegally Built’ Madrasa (Watch Video)

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Mena said a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land. A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen.

Agency News PTI| Feb 08, 2024 10:04 PM IST
A+
A-
Uttarakhand: 60 Injured, Curfew Imposed in Haldwani After Violence Over Demolition of ‘Illegally Built’ Madrasa (Watch Video)
Haldwani Violence (Photo Credit: ANI)

Haldwani, February 8: Curfew was imposed here Thursday after local residents set vehicles on fire and hurled stones, injuring at least 60 people, over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa. Police said most of the around 60 people hospitalised after the violence in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.

Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Mena said a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land. A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen. Haldwani Violence: Shoot-at-Sight Orders After Violence During Madrasa Demolition in Uttarakhand.

Haldwani Violence

As a bulldozer razed the madrasa, mobs pelted stones at policemen and set fire to vehicles. Additional force was summoned to the area, police said. In state capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushcart Singh Dhabi summoned a meeting of senior officials. A curfew was announced in the entire Halwani city. Uttarakhand Rafters Fight Video: Brawl Breaks Out During River Rafting Competition in Rishikesh.

SSP Mena said the demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Panda Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma.

Comments
  • Videos
    Kapil Sharma Cheating Case: Comedian Accuses Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Of Illegal Money Extraction Kapil Sharma Cheating Case: Comedian Accuses Car Designer Dilip Chhabria Of Illegal Money Extraction
    • Close
    Search

    Uttarakhand: 60 Injured, Curfew Imposed in Haldwani After Violence Over Demolition of ‘Illegally Built’ Madrasa (Watch Video)

    Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Mena said a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land. A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen.

    Agency News PTI| Feb 08, 2024 10:04 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Uttarakhand: 60 Injured, Curfew Imposed in Haldwani After Violence Over Demolition of ‘Illegally Built’ Madrasa (Watch Video)
    Haldwani Violence (Photo Credit: ANI)

    Haldwani, February 8: Curfew was imposed here Thursday after local residents set vehicles on fire and hurled stones, injuring at least 60 people, over the demolition of an “illegally built” madrasa. Police said most of the around 60 people hospitalised after the violence in the city's Banbhoolpura area were police personnel and municipal workers involved in the demolition of a local madrasa.

    Senior Superintendent of Police Prahlad Mena said a notice was served earlier on the madrasa constructed illegally on government land. A large number of local people gathered to resist the demolition team when it arrived, escorted by policemen. Haldwani Violence: Shoot-at-Sight Orders After Violence During Madrasa Demolition in Uttarakhand.

    Haldwani Violence

    As a bulldozer razed the madrasa, mobs pelted stones at policemen and set fire to vehicles. Additional force was summoned to the area, police said. In state capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushcart Singh Dhabi summoned a meeting of senior officials. A curfew was announced in the entire Halwani city. Uttarakhand Rafters Fight Video: Brawl Breaks Out During River Rafting Competition in Rishikesh.

    SSP Mena said the demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Panda Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma.

    Comments
    Tags:
    Haldwani Haldwani Violence madrasa Madrasa Demolition Uttarakhand
    You might also like
    Uniform Civil Code Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Passage of UCC, Says ‘Law Has Clear Guidelines for Live-In Couples’
    News

    Uniform Civil Code Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Passage of UCC, Says ‘Law Has Clear Guidelines for Live-In Couples’
    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Demands From Hamas, Says Fighting Will Continue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 7, 2024
    News

    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Demands From Hamas, Says Fighting Will Continue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 7, 2024
    Haldwani Violence: Shoot-at-Sight Orders After Violence During Madrasa Demolition in Uttarakhand.

    Haldwani Violence

    As a bulldozer razed the madrasa, mobs pelted stones at policemen and set fire to vehicles. Additional force was summoned to the area, police said. In state capital Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushcart Singh Dhabi summoned a meeting of senior officials. A curfew was announced in the entire Halwani city. Uttarakhand Rafters Fight Video: Brawl Breaks Out During River Rafting Competition in Rishikesh.

    SSP Mena said the demolition was carried out in the presence of Municipal Commissioner Panda Upadhyay, City Magistrate Richa Singh and SDM Paritosh Verma.

    Comments
    Tags:
    Haldwani Haldwani Violence madrasa Madrasa Demolition Uttarakhand
    You might also like
    Uniform Civil Code Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Passage of UCC, Says ‘Law Has Clear Guidelines for Live-In Couples’
    News

    Uniform Civil Code Bill Passed in Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Welcomes Passage of UCC, Says ‘Law Has Clear Guidelines for Live-In Couples’
    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Demands From Hamas, Says Fighting Will Continue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 7, 2024
    News

    Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Demands From Hamas, Says Fighting Will Continue: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 7, 2024
    Uniform Civil Code Can’t Be Imposed, Constitution Gives People Religious Freedom, Says BR Ambedkar’s Grandson Prakash Ambedkar
    Politics

    Uniform Civil Code Can’t Be Imposed, Constitution Gives People Religious Freedom, Says BR Ambedkar’s Grandson Prakash Ambedkar
    India Will Never Compromise With Safety and Security of Nation, Says Home Minister Amit Shah: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 5, 2024
    News

    India Will Never Compromise With Safety and Security of Nation, Says Home Minister Amit Shah: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, February 5, 2024
    Google Trends Google Trends
    LIC share price
    100K+ searches
    Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19
    100K+ searches
    Gokulpuri Metro Station
    50K+ searches
    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
    50K+ searches
    AFCON
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    Google Trends Google Trends
    LIC share price
    100K+ searches
    Pakistan U19 vs Australia U19
    100K+ searches
    Gokulpuri Metro Station
    50K+ searches
    Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
    50K+ searches
    AFCON
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma