New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out a search operation at three places in Kashmir Valley in the case of "radicalising, motivating and recruiting" youth of Jammu and Kashmir by outlawed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The agency conducted the search operation in coordination with Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel.

Also Read | Karnataka: Four College Students Killed, 2 Critically Injured in Road Accident on National Highway 75 in Bengaluru.

The agency said it seized incriminating material and digital devices during the search operation.

The case pertains to radicalisation and recruitment of youth in Jammu and Kashmir for violent activities in the erstwhile state and other parts of the country by Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt, the commanders of LeT and The Resistance Front.

Also Read | COVID-19 in India: Centre Asks States to Review, Amend Additional Coronavirus Restrictions.

NIA said it has arrested four persons in this case so far and further investigation is in process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)