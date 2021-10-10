Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10 (ANI): Mumbai's anti-narcotics cell has arrested a Nigerian national and recovered over 130 grams of MDMA drug worth Rs 39 lakhs from his possession on Saturday.
A case has been registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act against the accused.
Also Read | Yuzvendra Chahal Deserves To Be Part of India's T20 World Cup 2021 Squad, Here's Why.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)