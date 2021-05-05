New Delhi, May 5 (PTI) A Nigerian man has been apprehended by CISF personnel from the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling narcotics that were hidden in his underwear, officials said on Wednesday.

They said 200 grams of methaqualone, a sedative, was recovered from Nonso Ekwealor Base as he was undergoing security checks at terminal two of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport on Tuesday just before he was scheduled to board an Indigo airlines flight to Bengaluru.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had intercepted the passenger, a Nigerian national, on the basis of "behaviour detection", officials said.

The foreigner was handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau authorities along with the seized narcotics that is estimated to be worth Rs 40,000, a senior CISF officer said.

