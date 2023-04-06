Gurugram, Apr 6 (PTI) Police have arrested a Nigerian national who was the kingpin of a gang that allegedly duped women through matrimonial sites, officials said on Thursday.

The gang was busted in Delhi on Tuesday following the arrest of three members. The police had also seized 25 mobile phones, 65 debit cards, 34 chequebooks, 12 passbooks and some cash from them.

While Aman Kumar, Rahul Singh and Santosh Kumar -- all residents of Delhi -- were arrested from the national capital's Mandawali area on Tuesday, the Nigerian national, identified as Chibuke, was nabbed on Wednesday, according to the police.

Chibuke was deported from Mumbai eight years ago but returned with a Senegalese passport and continued to commit crimes, they said.

The accused revealed that they cheated women by sending gifts after befriending them on matrimonial websites and social media before forcing them to cough up money in the name of tax and custom clearance. They used Singh's bank account to received the money while Aman Kumar withdrew the cash. This money was then transferred to Chibuke by Santosh Kumar, said Assistant Commissioner of Poilice (Cyber) Priyanshu Dewan.

"We are questioning Chibuke after taking him on police remand," he added.

