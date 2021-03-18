Gangtok, Mar 17 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Wednesday announced that night curfew will be imposed in the state from tonight in the wake of a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

In addition to the night curfew to be imposed after 10 pm, it has been decided to close restaurants, bars, discos, pubs and gyms at 10 pm throughout the state, Tamang said in a social media post.

Vehicles too will be barred from plying in the state after 10.30 pm, Tamang said.

The chief minister also appealed to the people of Sikkim to regularly wear masks and continue to follow social distancing norms as per COVID-19 protocol.

He issued the instructions in the social media soon after attending the video conference OF Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers to review the situation arising out of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country.

