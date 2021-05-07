Itanagar, May 7 (PTI) Night curfew -- from 6.30 pm to 5 am -- will be imposed in Arunachal Pradesh for the entire month, starting Saturday, and all shops and business establishments have been told to down shutters by 4 pm, as part of the state government's measures to check the spread of COVID-19, a senior official said here.

According to the government order, released on Friday, inner line permits (ILPs) will not be issued to tourists during the month, and government offices will have to function with 50 per cent Group C and Group D staff on any given day.

No curb has been imposed on employees belonging to Group A and Group B categories, the order said.

Persons with disability, expectant mothers and women with kids will be allowed to work from home.

"All deputy commissioners have been asked to identify containment zones in their districts, keeping in view the emerging situation, and strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour among people," Principal Secretary (health) Dr Sharat Chauhan told reporters over a video conference, following a high-level meeting with top officials, which was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

"There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of individuals," he said.

"Shopkeepers should maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) and make sure customers wear masks and maintain distance. Restaurants can take home delivery orders till 6.30 pm," he said, adding that only 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals at a time.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas will, nonetheless, observe a seven-day lockdown from May 10.

Deputy Commissioner of the region, Talo Potom, stated that the lockdown will come into force from 5 am on May 10 and would remain effective till May 17.

The administration has already declared several areas as micro containment zones, Potom said.

"Steps would be taken to ensure smooth supply of essential items in the vulnerable zones. Also, a two-day buffer period has been given for people to buy necessary items," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)