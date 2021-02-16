Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 16 (ANI): Climate activist Nikita Jacob, who is involved in the controversial "Toolkit" document case related to farmers' protest, has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day, which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation founder MO Dhaliwal, and other fellow activists including Disha Ravi.

In a document submitted by Jacob's lawyer to Mumbai police, she claimed that the "Toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.

Despite this admission, Jacob has denied sharing any information with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and added that the document was an "informational pack" and was not intended to incite violence.

She also claimed that she has "no religious, political and financial motive or agenda for researching, discussing, editing and circulating toolkits for raising awareness."

Apart from this, Jacob has sought protection from arrest for four weeks, interim protection from any coercive action and a direction to the Delhi Police to share with her a copy of the FIR registered against her.

This comes a day after MO Dhaliwal, the founder of pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation contacted activist Nikita Jacob through his colleague Puneet, a Canadian citizen, to create a storm on Twitter ahead of Republic Day, according to the police sources.

Earlier, an investigation into the toolkit conspiracy has revealed the deeper conspiracy associated with the Google document.

According to the sources, four days ago Special Cell team went to Nikita Jacob's house and examined her electronic gadgets. Delhi police told her that they would again question her but she is currently not available.

Previously, 21-year-old Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of 'Toolkit' document.

Disha was later sent to five days of police custody. Later on Monday, the police also issued a non-bailable warrant against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, a resident of Beed in Maharashtra.

According to the Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. Disha was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg.

Last week, Disha was presented before a Delhi Court that remanded her five days of police custody. Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she has edited only two lines and she wanted to support the farmers' protest.

Earlier, the Delhi Police sent a communication to Google seeking registration details and activity log of the account through which a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest was created and uploaded on the social media platform. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)