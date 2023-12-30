New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Nina Singh, an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the 1989 batch, Rajasthan Cadre, assumed charge as Director General, Central Industrial Security Force, at CISF headquarters in Delhi on Friday.

She is the first woman officer to hold this post in the CISF. Prior to her appointment as DG, CISF, she was serving as Special Director General, CISF.

She has a Master of Arts degree from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi, and a Master's in Public Administration from Harvard University, USA. She is also trained in the evaluation of social programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA. She co-authored research papers with Nobel Prize winners in Economics, Prof. Abhijit Banerjee and Prof. Esther Duflo, both from MIT, USA on evidence-based Police reforms initiatives.

Nina Singh is a trailblazer, holding the distinction of being the first woman IPS officer of Rajasthan. With a distinguished career spanning 34 years, she has worked on various assignments across the state of Rajasthan and acquired in-depth knowledge of the police administration, training, criminal investigation and maintenance of public order.

She was the Member-Secretary of Rajasthan State Commission for Women, an autonomous and quasi-judicial institution that acts as a watchdog to protect the rights and interests of women. She has also served as Joint Director in CBI, New Delhi, where she supervised many high profile crime cases having national and international ramifications in addition to cases pertaining to anti-corruption, economic offences, bank frauds and sports integrity.

Nina Singh is recipient of President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service in the year 2005, the President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2014 and the 'Ati Utkrisht Seva Medal' in the year 2020.

She has also been honored with the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for outstanding contributions and the Nari Shakti Samman. Furthermore, she earned the title of "Champion of Evidence-Based Policing" from the Cambridge University Police Executive Programme, U.K.

Upon her arrival at the CISF Headquarter, New Delhi, she was received by Shri Piyush Anand, ADG (North) and other senior officers of CISF. A Ceremonial Guard of Honour was presented to her.

Interacting with the Senior Officers of CISF, Singh has reiterated her priorities for enhancing professionalism and welfare measures in CISF.

She is the 30th Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force, bringing a wealth of experience and expertise to lead the force into its next chapter of service and excellence. (ANI)

