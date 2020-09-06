Gangtok, Sep 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Sikkim went up to 1,910 after nine more people tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, an official said on Sunday.

While eight new cases were reported from East Sikkim district, one infection was registered in South Sikkim.

The state now has 534 active cases, the official said.

Altogether 1,371 patients have been cured of the disease so far and five died.

East Sikkim, of which state capital Gangtok is a part, has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 1,357, followed by 476 in South Sikkim, 76 in West Sikkim and one in North Sikkim.

The official said that 43,345 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far.

Meanwhile, Health Minister M K Sharma, who tested positive for the infection on Agust 21, recovered from the disease, the official said.

