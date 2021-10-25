Siddharthnagar (UP), Oct 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated nine medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh, giving a boost to the state's medical infrastructure.

Modi inaugurated the medical colleges virtually from Siddharthnagar.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 27-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Chennai’s Pattinapakkam; Live-In Partner Detained.

Built at a cost of Rs 2,329 crore, the medical colleges are located in Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Deoria, Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts.

While eight medical colleges have been sanctioned under a Centrally sponsored scheme for establishment of new medical colleges attached with district or referral hospitals, the one at Jaunpur has been made functional by the state government through its own resources.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Over 107 Crore Vaccine Doses Provided to States, UTs, Says Centre.

Under the Central scheme, preference is given to backward and aspirational districts.

The scheme aims to increase the availability of health professionals, correct the existing geographical imbalance in the distribution of medical colleges and effectively utilise the existing infrastructure of district hospitals.

Under three phases of the scheme, 157 new medical colleges have been approved across the nation, out of which 63 medical colleges are already functional.PTI SAB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)