Chandigarh, Jul 25 (PTI) Nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab Saturday, pushing the death toll to 291, while 468 fresh cases took the tally to 12,684, authorities said.

Four fatalities were reported in Ludhiana and one each in Jalandhar, Ferozepur, Amritsar, Barnala and Rupnagar, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the new cases, 155 were detected in Ludhiana, 55 in Amritsar, 40 in Patiala, 38 in Sangrur, 32 in Mohali, 29 in Jalandhar, 18 each in Barnala and Bathinda, 16 in Gurdaspur, 10 each in Ferozepur, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot and Kapurthala, six each in Moga, Pathankot and Rupnagar, five in Tarn Taran, two in SBS Nagar and one each in Hoshiarpur and Mansa.

Seven policemen in Amritsar, three in Gurdaspur, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib and Bathinda were among the fresh cases.

Punjab has continued to add over 400 fresh cases every day for some days.

On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the state recorded 414, 441 and 482 cases respectively.

A total of 201 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery.

So far, 8,297 people have been cured of the infection.

There are 4,096 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

Ludhiana continued to top the COVID-19 tally with 2,327 cases, followed by 1,937 in Jalandhar, 1,491 in Amritsar, 1,294 in Patiala, 924 in Sangrur, 679 in Mohali, 451 in Hoshiarpur, 363 in Gurdaspur, 311 in Pathankot, 291 in SBS Nagar, 283 in Ferozepur, 276 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 265 in Moga, 262 in Tarn Taran, 260 in Bathinda, 258 in Faridkot, 208 in Fazilka, 202 in Muktsar, 196 in Rupnagar, 194 in Kapurthala, 116 in Barnala and 96 in Mansa.

Sixteen patients are critical and on ventilator support while 86 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 5,21,906 samples have been taken for testing, it said. PTI CHS VSD

