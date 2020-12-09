Aizawl, Dec 9 (PTI) Nine more people, including four Border Security Force (BSF) jawans have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, pushing the state's coronavirus tally to 3,977, an official said on Wednesday.

Of the nine cases, five were reported from Lunglei district, two from Lawngtlai and one case each was reported from Serchhip and Khawzawl districts, he said.

Also Read | India Reports 32,080 COVID-19 Cases, 402 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Coronavirus Tally Crosses 97.3 Lakh-Mark.

Five patients, including four BSF jawans, have returned from other states.

According to the official, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now is 199 while 3,772 people have recovered from the virus.

Also Read | Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Wireless Headphones Launched in India for Rs 59,900.

The recovery rate is 94.85 per cent while the infection rate is 2.49 per cent.

The state has so far reported six COVID-19 fatalities and all the victims belonged to Aizawl district.

Altogether, 1,59,750 samples have been tested till date, including 906 in the last 24 hours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)