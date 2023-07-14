Patna, Jul 14 (PTI) Nine people were killed in six districts of Bihar after being struck by lightning on Friday, officials said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the death of nine people due to lightning and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the deceased's family members.

Kumar appealed to the people of the state to remain alert and vigilant and stay indoors.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday Rohtas district reported three deaths followed by two in Rohtas. Besides, Muzaffarpur, Banka, East Champaran and Nalanda recorded one death each.

The CM also urged people to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department.

