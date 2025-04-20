Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 20 (ANI): Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring condemned the remarks of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday, claiming that the BJP MP "does not speak a single word without the consent of the BJP's senior leaders."

He alleged that the party simply uses Dubey to say what they wanted to say.

"I know Nishikant Dubey very well. The opposition and the ruling party in the Parliament believe that whatever Nishikant Dubey does not speaks a single word without the consent of the BJP's senior leaders. I think this is not Nishikant Dubey's statement, it is a statement he was made to say by the BJP. This is an insult and contempt to the Supreme Court," Warring told ANI in Chandigarh.

Saying if BJP President JP Nadda really does not agree with the statement, then Dubey should be served a notice from the party.

"If JP Nadda really doesn't agree with his statement, then give notice to Nishikant Dubey," the Congress leader said.

He further criticised the provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, particularly the provision of non-muslims being unable to donate properties to Waqf Board.

"The BJP has made such a law (Waqf Amendment Act 2025) that if Raja Warring wants to donate his property to someone, then first he will have to take a license from the BJP," he added.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has found himself embroiled in a controversy after he alleged that the Supreme Court was "inciting religious wars" and questioned its authority, suggesting that the Parliament building should be closed if the apex court was to make laws.

The BJP has "completed rejected" and distanced itself from the controversial remarks made by the party MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the Supreme Court and the Chief Justice of India.

In a post on X on Saturday, BJP National President JP Nadda said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party has nothing to do with the statements made by BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Dinesh Sharma on the judiciary and the Chief Justice of the country. These are their personal statements, but the BJP neither agrees with nor supports such statements. The BJP completely rejects these statements."

Nadda added, "Bharatiya Janata Party has always respected the judiciary and gladly accepted its orders and suggestions because, as a party, we believe that all the courts of the country, including the Supreme Court, are an integral part of our democracy and are a strong pillar of the protection of the Constitution." (ANI)

