Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) organised the launch of 'POP: FAME, LOVE AND POWER', a groundbreaking exhibition of seminal American Pop Art pieces from the late 1950s onwards curated by Lawrence Van Hagen.

The works of Andy Warhol, Roy Lichtenstein and ten other iconic artists of the American Pop Art era will be brought together in one blockbuster exhibit for the first time in the country.

'POP: FAME, LOVE AND POWER' is a landmark exhibition bringing together iconic works from the most notable museums, artist estates, art foundations and private art collections globally.

The works of most of these artists have never been exhibited in India, creating a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the Indian audience to engage intimately with these artists and artworks for the very first time. (ANI)

