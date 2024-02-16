Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): NITI Aayog, in partnership with the government of Andhra Pradesh, successfully organised a two-day national workshop on "Harnessing the Potential of Fisheries in Inland States" in Visakhapatnam.

According to an official release from the NITI Aayog, "It is a collaborative effort aimed at maximising the potential of fisheries in India's inland states. The workshop, held on February 15-16, 2024, drew participation from key stakeholders, including central and state government officials, researchers, industry representatives, practitioners and the Fish Farmer Producer Organisation (FFPO)."

The workshop, in its various technical sessions, focused on critical aspects such as sustainability practices, export competitiveness, infrastructure gaps, and livelihood challenges facing India's inland fisheries industry.

Minister Parshotam Rupala emphasised the need for active handholding and skill development of traditional fishermen to enhance their competitiveness. He also addressed the concept of connecting each Amrit Sarovar to create opportunities for generating livelihoods through inland fisheries.

He suggested that the fish market should adopt a marketing approach similar to that of a "fish mall," fostering a culture akin to shopping malls in metropolitan cities.

He highlighted the government's emphasis on fisheries, including initiatives like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), Blue Revolution, FIDH, and other insurance related schemes.

Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, highlighted the achievements of Andhra Pradesh in the fisheries sector and stressed the importance of addressing regional disparities in production and productivity.

The second day of the workshop featured technical sessions on "Sustainability in Inland Fisheries: FFPOs/Cooperatives Led Development Models" and "Issues and Challenges in the Inland Fisheries Industry in India."

These sessions facilitated discussions among policymakers, industry players, and fisheries startups, identifying actionable recommendations and future roadmaps for the sector's growth.A total of 13 states showcased their accomplishments, potential, challenges, and best practices during the workshop.

The workshop concluded with a convergence on actionable recommendations and a future roadmap, emphasising the importance of inter-state and centre-state cooperation in realising the immense growth potential of India's inland fisheries sector.

The relationships forged and the next steps identified during the event would lay a strong foundation for the sector's significant growth opportunities in the future. (ANI)

