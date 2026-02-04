Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana) [India], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reviewed the progress of work at Telangana's AIIMS Bibinagar campus on Tuesday, pointing out that people will be able to access the Ayush Department for treatment once the hospital is completed.

Speaking to reporters, Reddy said, "All the new buildings are almost complete. Even in the old section, the emergency block is ready... As soon as the hospital starts functioning, people will receive proper services from the Ayush department as well."

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 36-Year-Old Businessman Dies After Being Brutally Beaten With Helmet by Food Delivery Riders Following Dispute Over Water in Connaught Place.

"This is a super-speciality hospital, and it is also very close to nature... The AIIMS hospital will have connectivity to every district of Telangana, improving connectivity and transportation," he added.

Executive Director of AIIMS Bibinagar, Amita Aggarwal, stated that they wished for the people from other states to visit the hospital along with Telangana's citizens.

Also Read | Maharashtra Cyber Issues Notice to X Over Satirical Post on CM Devendra Fadnavis' Davos Visit, Seeks Removal of Objectionable Content.

Highlighting the advanced use of telemedicine adopted by the hospital, she said, "We are currently using telemedicine to connect with people throughout Telangana. Anyone who needs it can consult us through telemedicine from any primary health centre or community health centre, and we are available to them... As soon as our new building is completed, we can provide the best emergency services to the surrounding villages and towns."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kishan Reddy had also stated that the Union Budget 2026-27 is a strong initiative to achieve India's 2047 goals, adding that some parties wrongly believe a Budget is only about giving free schemes.

Earlier, on July 14 last year, the first Make-in-India, cost-effective, advanced Carbon Fibre Foot Prosthesis, indigenously designed and developed by DRDO's Defence Research & Development Laboratory (DRDL) and AIIMS Bibinagar, Telangana, was unveiled at AIIMS Bibinagar, Telangana, according to the Ministry of Defence.

AIIMS Bibinagar - DRDL, DRDO Indigenously Developed Optimised Carbon Foot Prosthesis (ADIDOC), a major breakthrough under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, was launched by Distinguished Scientist & Director, DRDL, Dr GA Srinivasa Murthy and Executive Director, AIIMS Bibinagar, Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh.ADIDOC is biomechanically tested to loads up to 125 kgs with a sufficient factor of safety.

It has three variants to cater to patients of different weights. This foot is designed with the goal of offering a high-quality and affordable solution accessible to a larger population in need, while delivering performance at par with available international models. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)