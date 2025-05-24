New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said drainage issues in cities have become a major challenge due to rapid urbanisation in his state and called for formulation of a special plan at the national level to address the problem.

Speaking at the 10th Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami also requested for the inclusion of lift irrigation in the guidelines of the 'PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana', a statement released by the chief minister's office here said.

The chief minister "highlighted" that due to Uttarakhand's unique geographical conditions, currently only about 10 per cent of the mountainous area is irrigated, it said.

Dhami informed that special efforts were being made in Uttarakhand to conserve rainwater by connecting glacier-fed rivers with rain-fed rivers under the 'River Linking Project' and constructing check dams and small reservoirs, it added.

"He (Dhami) stated that due to rapid urbanisation in the state, drainage issues in cities have become a serious challenge. He requested that a special plan be formulated at the national level to develop a sustainable urban drainage system to address this problem." the statement said.

At the meeting, Dhami said that in 2026, Uttarakhand will host the famous "Maa Nanda Raj Jat Yatra", also known as the Mountain Mahakumbh. In 2027, the Kumbh Mela will be held in Haridwar, and asked for the support to make both these events a "grand and divine" success.

He also emphasised the importance of the country's "demographic dividend" in building a developed India and said it's necessary to harness this dividend "within a limited timeframe".

The coming ten years are "extremely crucial" for Uttarakhand to fully benefit from this advantage, Dhami said, adding that keeping this in mind, his government has put special focus on promoting self-employment at various levels in the state.

The chief minister underlined that under the "dynamic leadership" of the prime minister, India is moving rapidly towards becoming a developed and self-reliant nation by 2047.

"In this mission, the Uttarakhand government is also working with full determination while maintaining sound financial management and fiscal discipline," he said.

In the last three years, the state economy has grown by approximately 1.5 times, he added.

Dhami said that a comprehensive policy has been formulated and implemented by his government in Uttarakhand at the grassroots level to promote adventure tourism, eco-tourism, and high-end tourism in the state.

Uttarakhand is focusing on sustainable and inclusive development based on innovation and technology, he said.

A geothermal energy policy will soon be implemented in the state, the chief minister said.

