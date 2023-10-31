Guwahati (Assam) [India], October 31 (ANI): Lending another push towards modernization of the road transport network in the State, the Union Minister for Roads Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 26 National Highway Projects with an investment of more than Rs 17,500 Crore in Guwahati, Assam on Tuesday.

The Dibrugarh-Tinsukia-Ledo project aims to enhance interstate connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, boost strategic presence, and promote trade and tourism.

The Silchar to Lailapur section will connect the Barak Valley with Mizoram, fostering socio-economic growth. NH-515 in Dhemaji District will improve connectivity between North Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

Gadkari laid the foundation stones for the 4-laning/2-laning with paved shoulder of Tinsukia-Makum bypass with a project cost of Rs 459 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Bogapani to Golai Gaon with Digboi bypass at a project cost of Rs 357 crore, the 2-laning with paved shoulder of Golai Gaon to Ledo with Margherita-Ledo bypass at a project cost of Rs 643 crore, 4-laning of Kandulijan Gaon - Simen Chapori road at a projected cost of Rs 609 crore, 4-laning of Simen Chapori - Nagabang Gamsuk road at a projected cost of Rs. 562 crore, among others.

These parts, the Union Road Transport Minister today dedicated to the nation 4-laning of Kaliabor Tiniali - Dolabari road including the construction of a new 2-lane bridge over river Brahmaputra on National Highway 715 at a cost of Rs 837 crore, 4-laning of Dokmoka - Loring Thepi road on NH-29 at a cost of Rs 266 crores, 2 - laning of Powamara to Bataia, Trinokhal to Mundamala & Lowarpuwa to Churaibari on NH-8 at a cost of Rs 167 crores and the strengthening of Numaligarh - Khatkhati road on NH-129 at a cost of Rs 146 crore.

Lauding the role of Union Minister Gadkari for focusing on the road infrastructure of Assam, CM Sarma said that the launch of so many road projects on a single day was unprecedented in the history of the State.

Sarma made an appeal to the Union Minister to take necessary measures to make the proposed ring road in Guwahati a reality to which Gadkari, in his speech, said the same has his in-principle approval.

Sarma also requested the Union Minister to construct a 32-km long elevated corridor at Kaziranga aimed at reducing the number of fatalities among wild animals.

Gadkari in his speech said the elevated corridor would become a reality soon and a detailed project report shall be prepared for the same.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma expressed hope that necessary steps will be taken to expedite the construction of a tunnel under the river Brahmaputra connecting Gohpur in the North bank with Numaligarh in the South bank.

He appealed to Union Minister Gadkari to look into the demand for 4-laning of the national highway section between Baihata Chariali to Tezpur.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the Union Minister to allocate Rs 500 crore from the central fund for works being undertaken under the Asom Mala scheme to which Gadkari announced that an amount of Rs 600 crore has been approved, an increase of Rs 100 crore over the demanded amount.

Sarma said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special place for the Northeast in his heart and this has resulted in the region's progress on multiple fronts for the past few years.

Today's event was also attended by Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways General (Retired) V.K. Singh, many ministers of the Assam Cabinet, Members of Parliament, Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Chief Executive of Dima Hasao Autonomous Council, senior officials of Union Road Transport Ministry, National Highway Authority of India, among others. (ANI)

